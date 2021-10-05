Roja, 5th October 2021, Written Update: Arjun agrees to support Saraswati

In today's episode, Arjun confronts Saraswati. He labels her a cheater and attempts to take her in front of the family. Saraswati interrupts him and attempts to explain her point of view, saying she had donated blood to Roja when she was seriously injured and can never think of hurting her. Arjun tells her not to act and sheds fake tears. Saraswati explains how Divya kidnapped and threatened her. She adds that she came to this house to protect Roja and never intended to hurt her. Saraswati says she never expected anything in return when she assisted Roja, and she doesn't expect anything now except Roja's safety.

Arjun listens to her and tells her that he will uncover Divya's primary motto and asks her to continue acting as Shenbagam. He swears he will save Roja at whatever cost. Saraswati is happy.

When Pooja expresses her hunger, Ashwin instructs her to wait until everyone finishes eating. Anu enters Ashwin's room and takes him downstairs. Everyone gathers for supper. Anu is seated next to Ashwin. Ashwin becomes furious and takes the plate upstairs.

Ashwin and Pooja have a fantastic time feeding each other in the room.

Annapoorani summons everyone into the hall to give an urgent message. She discusses Shenbagam's current position and her remarriage to Manickam. Everyone is taken aback.

