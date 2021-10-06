Roja, 6th October 2021, Written Update: Shenbagam's remarriage

In today's episode, Annapoorani discusses the remarriage of Shenbagam and Manickam. Kalapana and Pratap are overjoyed. Arjun attempts to persuade Paati not to make hasty decisions. But Annapoorani is adamant about not retracting her words. Annapoorani's choice is also supported by Kalpana and Roja. Annapoorani instructs Pratap to complete the required wedding preparations.

Saraswati feels anxious as she thinks Annapoorani's words. Arjun approaches her. She expresses her concerns to him, and he promises that he will halt the wedding at whatever cost, and he urges her to believe him.

Arjun enters his room and sees Roja, who is overjoyed about her mother's marriage, but he is saddened by the fact that the truth would pain her. They have a nice conversation, and Arjun convinces her that Shenbagam's state is unstable right now, therefore marriage isn't a smart option at this time. Despite her sadness, she will consider Arjun's words and agree with him.

The next day, everything is ready for the wedding. Manickam comes. Saraswati is concerned, so Arjun approaches her and encourages her to believe in him.

Shenbagam enters the room. Manickam gives her a saree and asks her to wear it to the wedding. Arjun asks Roja to help Shenbagam. However, Annapoorani and Anu object. Ashwin makes fun of Anu.

Stay tuned to find out what happens next.