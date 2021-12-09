Roja, 8th December 2021, Written Update: Will Arjun be able to prove Roja's innocence?

In today's episode, in the prison, Roja and Sakshi face off. Sakshi tries to hit Roja, but she is stopped. A female gang surrounds Roja and demands that she leave Sakshi. Roja slaps Sakshi and gets into a brawl with a lady. She advises the women to keep away from her and tells them why she came to jail. All of the women leave Sakshi's side to join Roja. Roja cautions Sakshi to stay within her limits.

Shenbagam arrives at the hospital, concerned about Manickam's health. She expresses how heartbreaking it is to watch him in that situation. Arjun arrives and tells her that Manickam was only acting and that nothing happened to him. Shenbagam is convinced that Manickam and Arjun will free Roja. Shenbagam and Manickam have an intense conversation.

Arjun and Shenbagam come home and inform Paati that Manickam is faking heartache in order to prove Roja's innocence. When Anu, Yashoda, and Balu walk downstairs, Arjun pretends to cry. When Anu inquires about Manickam's health, Arjun doesn't respond. Arjun and Shenbagam act. Shenbagam requests Anu to help her in saving her husband. Anu is overjoyed and agrees to stay with Manickam till he recovers.

Arjun is hard at work gathering evidence to prove Roja's innocence and get her out of jail. Arjun analyses the CCTV footage of the shootout and discovers something odd that they are clueless about. He and Chandrakantha talk about the shooting situation.

Anu rushes to the hospital and pretends to cry when she sees Manickam's condition. Manickam also pretends to be ill. Sakshi demands help from the police. Their conversation is overheard by one of the accused. The cops urge her to wait a bit while she plans her way out of jail. Roja motivates the other women in the jail to fight for their rights. The woman approaches Roja and tells her about Sakshi's deal with the police officer.

