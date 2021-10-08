Roja, 8th October 2021, Written Update: Anu slaps Sumathi

In today's episode, Arjun provokes Purushotthaman to be thrashed by the general public. Ashwin and Pooja perform puja. Pooja thanks Arjun. Annapoorani recalls the priest's words. Everyone gathers in the hall. Arjun informs Anu that he has halted the wedding because he does not want Shenbagam to leave the house with Tiger Manickam. Roja claims that God is always on the side of truth and that Anu would never be able to prove that she is the daughter of Shenbagam.

Sumathi is sick, so when she comes to serve coffee, she accidentally spills it on Anu's hand. Despite Sumathi's apology, Anu slaps her repeatedly. Anu is then slapped by Roja. Annapoorani approaches Roja with the intention of hitting her, but Roja stops her. Shenbagam claims that Anu will never be her daughter as her child would never be so cruel. In front of everyone, Anu sobs and puts on a show.

When Kalpana asks Anu to apologise to Sumathi, Anu says that she feels Sumathi has coronavirus since all of her symptoms are identical. Annapoorani instructs Sumathi to go to her village and return with a certificate indicating that she tested negative. Kalpana, Roja, and Shenbagam attempt to persuade Annapoorani. Roja vows that Sumathi is not leaving and she will take care of her.

Roja looks after Sumathi and implements all coronavirus safety precautions. Sumathi gets emotional.

