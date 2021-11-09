Roja, 9 November 2021, Written Update: Arjun and Shenbagam now out of danger

In today’s episode, Roja sobs in front of God pleading for Arjun and Shenbagam’s lives. In the meantime, Amman asks her to tie a sacred thread assuring all her wishes will come true. Divya plans to stab Roja with a poisoned knife, however, her evil plan fails when the goddess herself comes to the former’s rescue in the form of a little girl. Divya mistakenly ends up stabbing Sakshi instead.

At the hospital, Pooja and Ashwin wait for the doctor to learn about Arjun and Shenbagam’s condition. They are relieved when the doctors inform them that both are out of danger. Later, Pooja visits the shrine to inform Roja about Arjun and Shenbagam’s recovery. Upon learning the news, Roja immediately visits the hospital. She thanks the doctor and later asks if she can meet Arjun. When Arjun and Roja come face to face, the former controls her emotions.

She applies the holy saffron on Arjun’s forehead, post which the latter regains consciousness. While Roja holds herself responsible for Arjun’s condition, on the other hand, Arjun promises that he will never get angry with her. He also asks Roja not to blame herself as they spend some time together.

Arjun notices the sacred thread on her neck. Roja explains how she proceeded to the temple after being devastated upon seeing his condition. Roja further adds that she placed her Mangalsutra in the contribution box. Arjun assures that he needs no explanation and reminisces about the time when he tied the Mangalsutra on her neck.

