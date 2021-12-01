Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 1 December 2021, Written Update: Jamuna forgives Swara

In today’s episode, we see that Kusum informs Swara about the best ‘Bahu' competition in their colony and tells her win it. Swara assures that she will secure the first position in the competition so that it gets easy for them to fulfill their dreams. Kusum asks Swara to start the preparations for the competition and also tells her to note down the strength and the weakness of her rivals. The next day, everyone gathers at the venue decided for the competition while the host welcomes all the contestants and the guests. The host explains the structure of the competition and informs everyone that they will get their winner after the fourth round.

Before the first round, Gehna notices that her footwear is missing and informs Anant about the same. Anant find Gehna’s footwear with Kusum and tells her to refrain her evil acts before its too late. Gehna ignores everything and decides to focus on the race as she is determined to achieve the first position. As the race starts, Gehna takes the lead, while Tiya and Anant cheer for her and Swara feels irritated as she has to run without the footwear after Kusum encourages her. Furthermore, Gehna wins the race but Swara makes an impact on everyone as she helps Hema to get up when she falls down on the running track.

Kusum tells Swara to wait for the results as Jamuna has noticed everything and their plan will prove to be successful. Moving on, Jamuna congratulates Gehna for winning the first round but praises Swara’s sportsmanship for helping Hema while the race was on. Later, Hema visits the jail to meet Kanak and tells her about how Swara is winning hearts of all the family members. Back in the Desai mansion, Jamuna forgives Swara and tells her to sit besides her and have food.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

