Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 10 December 2021, Written Update: Swara wins the ‘Best Bahu’ competition

Today we see that Swara is overjoyed when Jamuna declares that the former has all the qualities in her and thus she is the winner of the competition. Anant and Gehna stand shocked when they learn about Jamuna’s decision and Pankaj is happy and wishes Swara for her achievement. Gehna informs Anant that things will change drastically from now on as Swara has successfully managed to trick Jamuna in her plan. In the meantime, Jamuna keeps on counting Swara’s qualities and appreciates her for being a good human.

Swara is felicitated with the a trophy, while Gehna gets upset as no one in the Desai family could recognise the actual plan of Kusum. Later, Hema visits the jail and informs Kanak about Sagar’s decision and tells her to relax as her work will be done. Kanak is happy and assures Hema that she will take out Sagar from the jail once she is released. Back in the Desai mansion, Gehna finds Kusum sleeping in her room and prays to god about being loved by her at least for once in her life.

Swara comes there and tells Gehna that she will snatch everything from her as Jamuna is already impressed by her. The next morning Anant asks Gehna to get ready as he has planned something special for her. Gehna denies to leave the Desai mansion and tells Anant that these days the atmosphere in the house is not good and thus she cannot celebrate.

Anant gets angry at Gehna and confronts her for choosing everyone else over him. Kusum overhears their conversation and feels good. Elsewhere, Jamuna asks Swara to prepare food while the latter struggles to prepare food and then uses a ready-made mixture packet to impress everyone. Jamuna catches Swara using the ready-made mixture packets for making food and shouts at her for the same.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

