Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 11 November 2021, Written Update: Kumar threatens, informs Gehna about blasts

Today we see that Kumar’s associate records a video of Anant in which the latter accepts that he is a terrorist. Elsewhere, Siya stops the police from arresting Gehna as she confronts them for arresting her without a female officer. After a while, Anant comes live and accepts that he is a terrorist and also adds that he is back with his new mission to destroy the city. Gehna understands that Anant is in danger and needs to be rescued as soon as possible. Jamuna and Praful pray to god for Anant’s wellbeing and also wish that everything should get back to normal.

Anant gets trapped in the warehouse and shouts for help when Kumar’s associates set fire in the warehouse and leave. Ahead, Anant tries to untie himself but fails miserably in his attempts and starts losing hope. On the flip side, Gehna and Sia reach the venue where Kumar had planned to execute the bomb blast. Gehna gets an idea and enters the venue wearing the mickey mouse outfit. In the auditorium, ministers lash out at Anant for being a betrayer and tell everyone to relax as the police force will soon finish every terrorist in their nation. Gehna feels bad when everyone names Anant as a terrorist while he hasn’t committed any crime.

Later, Gehna finds Kumar’s associates in the auditorium and feels that Kumar is also present at the same venue. Furthermore, Gehna goes in front of Kumar and tells him that she is aware of his evil plans. Gehna tries to threaten Kumar by telling him that one of his associates has betrayed him and has informed her about his next plans. Kumar makes fun of Gehna and tells her that he won't fall into her trap this time. Gehna finds it difficult to take out the truth from Kumar as the latter is determined to execute his plans. Kumar informs Gehna that in the next half an hour blasts will start taking place in all different spots of the city.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

