Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 11 October 2021, Written Update: Accusations hurled at Gehna

Today, Desais performs Navratri puja while Dr Siddharth gets a chance to pull the rope and shower the flowers on the goddess. Pankaj gets upset as Jamuna used to perform this ritual every year. Siddharth takes the rope and gets ready to pull it. A disguised Kumar tells Sagar about chemical reaction taking place once the flower pots are turned upside down. Gehna overhears the conversation and covers all the family members with a big bed sheet. Desais get shocked as they witness fire after the powder from the pots touches the cloth.

The guests at the venue accuse Gehna for planning all this to get in the good books. Everyone agree and blame Gehna for putting all the lives at risk. Gehna tells everyone that it was Jamuna who took the correct measures at right time and saved everyone hurting herself. Gehna’s plan works as the guests apologise to Gehna for blaming her for all the false allegations.

Furthermore, Dr Siddharth informs Desais that he will live with them along with his fiance Siya to examine Gehna regularly. Meanwhile, Gehna talks to Jamuna about the lawyer Siya Shrivastava who is the only one who can save Anant. On the flip side, Siya and Kanak get into a verbal spat and fight over a necklace. Gehna tries to apologise to Siya but she insults the Desais. Gehna insults Siya for using harsh words for her family. The next morning Gehna waits for Siya and gets awestruck as she learns that Siya is Siddharth’s fiance.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 8 October 2021, Written Update: Gehna meets with an accident