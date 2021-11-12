Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 12 November 2021, Written Update: Kumar confesses all of his crimes

Today, Gehna tells Kumar that he will never succeed in his evil plans as she will stop the bomb blasts. Kumar informs Gehna that she cannot do anything as he has planted the bombs at different locations. Gehna tries to threaten Kumar by saying that she will create a mess in the auditorium if the latter denies to give her the remote control of the bombs. Gehna decides to stop Kumar from leaving the auditorium when she learns that he is about to leave the country. Kumar hits Gehna with an iron rod and tries to escape with his associate.

Elsewhere, Anant manages to escape from the warehouse and rushes towards the auditorium. In the meantime, Gehna regains consciousness and hits Kumar with the iron rod and tries to snatch the remote from him. Kumar tells Gehna that she has pressed the wrong button which has activated two bombs at the same time. Gehna runs towards the stage and informs the police about the blasts. The police inspector calls the bomb squad in the auditorium and confirms that there are two live bombs under the table kept on the stage.

Kumar’s associate locks the door and traps all the dignitaries in the auditorium. Further, Anant gets there in time and stops Kumar as he gets in an auto to escape. Kumar tries to run away but Anant gets hold of him and thrashes him for all his evil acts. Gehna prays for everyone's safety and finds that Anant has got Kumar in the auditorium and told him to defuse the bomb. Kumar refuses to defuse the bomb and accepts his crimes in front of the police.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 11 November 2021, Written Update: Kumar threatens, informs Gehna about blasts