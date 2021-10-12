Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 12 October 2021, Written Update: Kumar and Sagar kidnap Dr Siddharth

Today, Gehna recalls her fight with Siya and later apologises for her behaviour. Further, Gehna requests Siya to take Anant’s case and prove his innocence in front of everyone. Meanwhile, Dr Siddharth tells Desais that he wants to examine all the family members and also informs them that as the latter is a world famous doctor his fees are comparatively high. Praful informs the doctor that everyone is completely fine and no one can afford his fees. Pankaj tells Dr Siddharth that they are left with nothing after Anant’s death as the society counts them as a terrorist family.

Dr Siddharth feels pity on them and calls one his friend and gets a job for Pankaj and Chetan. Later, Siddharth calls up Siya and tells her not to take Anant’s case as he wants Gehna to fight this case on her own. Siya follows the doctors words and refuses to fight the case for her. Gehna gets back to the Desai mansion and informs Praful and Jamuna about Siya’s decision. Siddharth laughs at Gehna’s condition and she requests the former to convince Siya to fight for Anant.

Gehna gets upset as the doctor refuses to convince Siya and asks Gehna that how can you convince a judge when she is unable to convince a fellow lawyer. Gehna gets an idea to convince Siya and later visits her office wearing lawyer's outfit and presents all the documents which prove Anant is innocent. Siya gets impressed and decides to fight Anant’s case. Furthermore, Kumar and Sagar go to Dr Siddharth’s cabin and kidnap him.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

