Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 13 December 2021, Written Update: Swara decides to meet Rohit

Today we see that Jamuna and Praful welcome the priest in their house while Swara moves a step ahead and washes his feet to show gratitude. The priest warns the Desai family and tells them to be aware as the next 24 hours are very important for their family. Jamuna gets worried and requests the priest to give a solution for being safe in the span of the crucial times. In the meantime Swara visits Kusum’s room and asks her to eat something as she is hungry since the priest has warned her. Kusum tells Swara that she has a strong gut feeling that Gehna is trying to do something unexpected which will expose them in front of everyone.

Swara informs Kusum that Gehna cannot throw them out of the house as she has decided to trap Pankaj in her plan by giving him unconditional love and care until they get a permanent place in the Desai mansion. Gehna enters Swara’s room and gets surprised when she sees that Swara has decorated the room with flowers and balloons to impress Pankaj. Swara orders Gehna to leave the room as she has planned all of it for Pankaj. Gehna shocks Swara when she shows her a photograph of Rohit and tells her to refrain her evil activities and leave their house in the next 24 hours.

Furthermore, Pankaj enters the room wherein Gehna hugs Swara and tells her to leave the house on her own or the former will throw her out when he gets to know about Rohit. Moving on, Swara gets tensed after Gehna’s warning, in the meanwhile Rohit calls her and asks her to meet him. Kusum tells Swara to meet Rohit for once so that everything comes to end for once. Gehna takes Pankaj to see that Swara is still in touch with Rohit but someone hits him on the head with a rod and injures him. Meanwhile, Rohit and Swara become aware when they hear the scream and hide. Gehna is shocked to see Pankaj’s situation.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

