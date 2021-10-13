Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 13 October 2021, Written Update: Gehna tries to save Siddharth

Today we see that Dr Siddharth gets back to normal and learns that Kumar and Sagar are behind his abduction. Later, Siddharth tries to convince the two and tells them that the latter has no relation with Gehna or the Desai family. Kumar finds it difficult to believe that Anant is dead as Dr Siddharth is spitting image of their biggest enemy. Siya starts getting restless and informs her brother about Siddharth’s sudden exit. Gehna overhears the conversation and decides to get back Siddharth as her gut feeling tells her that it is Anant who has changed his identity and is living with them prove his innocence.

On the other hand, Siddharth makes Kumar and Sagar believe that he is just a lookalike and they should use the latter against the Desai family. Meanwhile, some college students taunt Tiya for hiding a terrorist in their house. Tiya slaps one of the boy and informs him that Anant sacrificed his life for this country.

Furthermore, Kumar and Sagar chill with Siddharth and enjoy a few drinks with him. Siddharth decides to make use of this situation and make Kumar and Sagar accept their crime.

Ahead, Kumar takes Siddharth to a dance bar and tells him to enjoy his time. Gehna learns about Kumar’s plan and dresses up as a bar dancer and enters the dance bar to save Siddharth. Kumar introduces Siddharth to his lover wherein the latter is shocked as he sees Radhika with Kumar and Sagar.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

