Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 14 December 2021, Written Update: Desai family is in for a shock

In today’s episode, Gehna is shocked when she sees that someone hits Praful on his head when she left him alone to check on Swara. Gehna ties a cloth on Pankaj’s wound to stop the blood and calls Anant. Meanwhile, Swara confronts Kusum for hitting Pankaj with a rod as he is their scapegoat and will help them to fulfill every wish as he is trapped in their plan. Kusum informs Swara that she had to take this step as Gehna had planned to expose her at the time when Rohit had come to meet her. Anant reaches the location and decides to admit Pankaj in the hospital as Gehna informs him that he has lost a lot of blood.

Praful and Jamuna rush to the hospital and the doctor informs the Desai’s that they need blood to save Pankaj’s life. Swara comes there and tells everyone that she is ready to donate blood and will do anything to save the life of her husband. Later, police arrive at the hospital and arrest Gehna for trying to kill Pankaj and the Desais are shocked when they learn that someone from their own house was behind everything. Swara jumps in and tries to save Gehna but the inspector calls Rohit and tells him to inform the Desai family about whatever he witnessed.

Rohit creates a fake story and accuses Gehna of trying to separate Pankaj and Swara as she wants to take over the Desai mansion. Gehna tells Jamuna that she wanted to expose Swara and her wrongdoings. Hence, she had requested Rohit to meet her. On the flip side, Hema visits the jail and informs Kanak about Pankaj’s situation and the latter feels that Swara is behind the attack. The police inspector arrests Gehna while Anant assures that he will hire a good lawyer to prove her innocence.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

