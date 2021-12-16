Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 15 December 2021, Written Update: Kusum tricks Gehna in her plan

In today’s episode, we see that the Kanak saves Gehna from a fellow prisoner who tries to attack her over a small topic. Gehna thanks Kanak for saving her wherein the latter holds her responsible for Swara and Pankaj’s marriage. Gehna tries to console Kanak and tells her that she was rewarded with what she deserved as in the past the Desai’s were living a very simple life but Sagar and others destroyed their harmony. Kanak loses control over her words and starts accusing Gehna of her condition and also adds that she was the one who helped Swara in entering the Desai mansion.

The next day, Gehna gets shocked to see that Swara visits the jail to meet her instead of Anant. Swara takes full advantage of the situation and mocks Gehna for losing the challenge as she ended up in jail while she tried to expose them. Gehna tells Swara that she did a mistake by trusting a girl like her as she never expected that being a sister she can cross all the limits. Swara asks Gehna to stop overreacting and assures that Pankaj has to blame her for the attack as she will convince him for the same.

Later, Anant jumps in and tells Swara that she cannot hide the truth for a long time as he is determined to prove Gehna’s innocence. Gehna feels relieved when she spots Anant wherein he tells the former to calm down as he has already hired a lawyer for their case. Anant informs Gehna that soon Pankaj will regain his consciousness and Swara will be punished for her wrongdoings. After a while, Kusum meets Gehna and accepts that she has injured Pankaj to save Swara from being thrown out of the house. Gehna gets emotional after Kusum starts her melodrama and assures that she will not involve her in the case. Kusum gets happy as she feels that no one can harm them as Gehna will never accuse her of trying to kill Pankaj.

