Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 15 November 2021, Written Update: Gehna and Swara save Jamuna’s life

In today's episode, Anant requests Jamuna to rest for a while as she went through a lot of stress. Kanak jumps in and agrees with Anant and tells Jamuna that she will finish every work in the house. Gehna learns that there might be something fishy as Kanak is trying to get in the good books so that she can be forgiven. Anant informs his family members that he will order food from a good hotel as he wants everyone to relax as they have gone through many things. After a while, Anant gives Diwali gifts to his family members and surprises Gehna with a pendant which includes a photograph of the Desai family and her father.

Gehna gets emotional looking at the pendant and Anant wipes her tears and thanks her for the support and motivation. In the meantime, Swara delivers the food in the Desai mansion but is insulted by Hema for being late. On the other hand, Gehna tells Anant that she has accepted Desais as her own family but she would like to unite with her sisters. Jamuna decides to step out of her room as she starts feeling restless.

Further, the wall was about to fall on Anant’s mother but Gehna and Swara get there in time and save her from being severely injured. Gehna notices Swara and feels that she has some connection with her. Jamuna thanked Gehna for saving her life and starts inquiring about the other girl. Swara leaves the Desai mansion in a hurry and gives the money to her mother. Later, Swara’s mother steps into the Desai mansion to work as a helper, while Kanak decides to investigate the relationship between Gehna and Swara.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

