Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 16 December 2021, Written Update: Gehna exposes Kusum and Swara

In today’s episode Anant tries to fix a microphone in Kusum’s room while Paresh stands out of the room and makes him aware when he sees that Swara and Kusum have entered the house. Anant completes his work and leaves the through the window. Swara informs Kusum that she has planned everything very carefully by which she can throw out the Desais from their own house. Anant overhears their conversation through the microphone and gets shocked when he learns that Kusum has blackmailed Gehna and has asked her not to reveal the truth.The next day, Kanak gets bail, while Gehna is taken to the court for her first trial as she is been accused of trying to kill Pankaj.

Anant reaches the court and gets angry on Gehna for trying to save Kusum as they are trying to fool everyone in the Desai family by acting innocent in front of the society. Gehna calms down Anant and tells him to let her do what she wants as Kusum and Swara will fall into their own trap. Furthermore, as the hearing proceeds, Pankaj’s lawyer requests the judge to punish Gehna with the most severe punishment as she has tried to kill an innocent person.

Kusum on the other hands enjoys the trial knowing that Gehna can never reveal the truth as she does not want to loose her mother. Gehna makes a shocking decision and tells the judge that she will fight her case on her own. Ahead, Pankaj’s lawyer calls Rohit, who blames Gehna and tells that she was the one who injured Pankaj. Gehna proves Rohit wrong with the help of the medical reports also exposes Kusum and Swara in front of the judge.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 15 December 2021, Written Update: Kusum tricks Gehna in her plan