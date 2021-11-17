Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 16 November 2021, Written Update: Cops arrest Kanak for helping Kumar & Sagar

Today, Kanak gathers some important information related to Gehna’s family and gets shocked when she finds that the Desai family is connected with Swara and her mother. After a while, the police enter the Desai mansion and arrest Kanak for helping Kumar and Sagar. Kanak requests Pankaj to save her wherein everyone from the Desai family remain silent. Pankaj informs Kanak that he has saved her many times in the past but this time she has betrayed her own country and helped the terrorists to destroy their nation. Kanak decides to use Gehna as a scapegoat after she learns that Praful was the one who killed her father. Gehna tells Kanak to improve wherein she hugs the former and tells her to be aware.

In the meantime, Swara’s mother gets confused after Kanak tells her that the Desai family has a big impact on their life. Gehna feels that Kanak has found out something very important regarding their family and wants to use it against her to get out of jail. Further, Swara gets into a fight with a casting director who tries to assault her and demands money to get a chance in his upcoming project. Back in the Desai mansion, Anant feels that Kanak will change once she gets back from the jail wherein Gehna constantly thinks about the threat.

Later, Gehna informs Anant about Kanak’s threat and tells him that she is worried about losing her family. Anant asks Gehna to concentrate on her studies as Kanak is trying to divert her by playing mind games. On the flip side, Swara decides to meet Kanak in the jail so that she gets informed about the secret related to the Desai family. The next morning, Anant’s car collides with Swara’s bike wherein the latter falls and gets injured. Swara gets furious and confronts Gehna for creating problems in her life. Ahead, Gehna and Swara thrash the casting director when he comes there and try to misbehave with them. Swara thanks Gehna and clears all of their misunderstandings and shakes hands with each other.

