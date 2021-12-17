Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 17 December 2021, Written Update: Swara's wicked move confuses everyone

In today’s episode we see that Gehna starts shooting questions at Kusum and asks her to tell the judge about what she was doing at the venue where Pankaj was attacked. Swara tries to interrupt the hearing while Kusum pretends to fall unconscious so that she is moved out of the court. The police inspector suggests the judge to send Kusum to the nearest hospital as she needs urgent medical assistance. The judge adjourns the court and informs everyone that the court will resume once Kusum is back to normal. Jamuna and Praful are sure about Gehna winning the case as they feel that Kusum and Swara are trying to hide something from them.

Gehna is taken by the police, while Jamuna feels bad for Pankaj as she could not recognise the real identity of Swara and Kusum. In the meantime, Anant stops Gehna and motivates her saying that he is sure that she will reveal the truth so that Swara and Kusum get what they deserve. Gehna tells Anant that it was difficult for a daughter to punish her own mother, but as a lawyer she has no other option to punish a criminal and thus she is fighting a case against Swara and Kusum. Elsewhere, Swara confronts Kusum for trusting Gehna as the latter is very cunning and always stands with her family in tough situations.

The next morning, the judges asks the police to present Kusum in the court as the hearing will resume from where it was been interrupted. The police inspector informs the judge that Kusum is missing since last night after she was admitted into the hospital. Swara’s lawyer asks the judge to punish Gehna on the basis of Rohit and Kusum’s confession. Anant asks Swara about Kusum while the former appreciates herself and recalls about how she managed to kidnap her mother from the hospital. Furthermore, Praful and Chetan bring Pankaj back home while Jamuna gets angry at Kanak for entering their house.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

