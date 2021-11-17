Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 17 November 2021, Written Update: Gehna saves Swara and her mother

In today's episode, Jamuna asks the priest to start the rituals as she wants everything to be normal in their family. Meanwhile, Gehna visits Swara’s house and finds that their life is in danger when she sees flames of fire coming out from their house. Swara learns about the emergency and tries to rescue her mother. Gehna finds Swara and her mother in a problem and recalls some moments from her past which make her enter the house without thinking anything. Desais waits for Gehna as the priest tells Jamuna that it is necessary to commence the ritual on the right time. Praful asks Anant to get ready until Gehna gets back home.

In the meantime, Gehna finds Swara’s mother in the house and rescues her with the help of the blanket. Jamuna gets furious and informs Praful that today is a very auspicious day, so she wants everyone from their family to attend the ritual. Anant and Praful inform Jamuna that Gehna might have been stuck in some emergency and thus she is not receiving their calls. Hiral tries to provoke Jamuna against Gehna while Hema backs the latter and tells everyone that she will get back soon.

On the flip side, Swara’s mother starts crying when she remembers that she has left some valuables inside the cupboard. Gehna overhears their conversation and enters the house and retrieves their valuables from their cupboard. After a while, Swara’s mother tells Gehna that she feels like they have some connection with her. Gehna gets Swara and her mother to the Desai mansion and informs Jamuna and others about the incident. Further, two boys enter the house and tell Swara that she has to perform in the event as she has already received the advance. Anant returns the advance money and asks the boys to leave.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 16 November 2021, Written Update: Cops arrest Kanak for helping Kumar & Sagar