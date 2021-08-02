Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 2 August 2021, Written Update: Gehna learns about Anant's plan

Today's episode begins with Pankaj telling Anant that they cannot follow his plan as it can prove fatal. Anant asks him to trust him and assures him that his plan will be successful. Anant then explains to them that they will give fake property papers to kidnappers. Paresh supports Anant’s plan with the hope that if it turns out to be successful then they can get back Kanak and also save their house. Later, Anant receives a call from the kidnappers as they demand the property papers on the same say.

After the call, the kidnappers tell Kanak that Desai’s are ready to sign the property papers. She is amazed to see that Desai’s have agreed so easily, that’s when she feels something is fishy and decides to cross-check.

Later that day, Kanak calls Pankaj and acts about being harmed by the kidnappers. He further learns about Anant's plan from Pankaj. Now Kanak is furious with Anant for acting smart and spoiling her plan. On the other hand, the kidnappers call Gehna and ask her to come behind their house with the property papers. When she reaches there, the kidnappers hold Gehna at the gunpoint and warn her that if they want Gehna alive they should give them the original property papers or else, they will kill Gehna.

Gehna gets back home and informs Anant that the kidnappers know about their plan. Anant tells Gehna that he knows what he is doing and also explains to Gehna what she should do. Gehna misinterprets Anant's words and thinks that he is giving a hint to Gehna about giving the original papers and getting back to Kanak. Now Gehna is all set to give away the original papers to the kidnappers.

What happens next is the suspense until the next episode, so stay tuned.

We have seen this episode on the channels OTT platform.

