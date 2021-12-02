Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 2 December 2021, Written Update: Gehna learns about Kusum and Swara’s truth

Today we see that Swara is happy after Jamuna forgives her but Kusum's reaction remains the same as she wants the Desais to throw Gehna out of the house. Kusum tells Swara that convincing Jamuna was a very small task and they should not get distracted until they achieve their ultimate goal. Elsewhere, Gehna gets busy in the kitchen and makes a decoction for Swara as she suffered some injuries while running without the footwear. Kusum also tells Swara that she wants to snatch everything from Gehna so that she suffers.

Gehna overhears their conversation and drops the bowl of decoction from her hand as she is shocked to witness the real identity of Swara and Kusum. Swara thinks that their game is over as Gehna will reveal their plan in front of the Desais and throw them out of the house. Kusum tries to cover up things and tells Gehna that she recalled the past out of nowhere and started talking rubbish. Swara starts accusing Gehna and tells her that they lost everything only because of her. Gehna requests Swara and Kusum to think logically as she was small when everything took place.

Furthermore, Gehna leaves the place and decides to stay aware as Swara and Kusum are here to destroy their family. The next morning, Hema informs everyone that in the second round all the contestants have to arrange a number of grocery in the budget of Rs 2000 and have to earn the most by selling goods made out that grocery. On the flip side, Kanak tells her mother about Pankaj’s second marriage and tells her to seek help from Sagar. Gehna and all other ladies set up their stalls and wait for customers but Swara does not make any effort to win the round.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

