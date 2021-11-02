Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 2 November 2021, Written Update: Sagar abducts Tiya and Siya

In today’s episode, the doctor informs Anant that Gehna is fine and will regain her consciousness in a while. Kanak gets emotional as she regrets her crimes in the past. Anant meets Gehna while she is resting in her room. Gehna understands that Anant is the one who is disguised as Siddharth and decides to support him as there might be some strong reason for which Anant is behaving like this. Anant too understands that Gehna has recognised him but decides to stay quiet until he proves his innocence.

Elsewhere, Srivastav tries to find Sagar but Kanak jumps in and helps him to escape. Siddharth asks Srivastav about Sagar and learns that he has escaped. Later, Siddharth tells Srivastav to get ready for his marriage as that is how they can get hold of Sagar in the coming time. Srivastav decides to get ready for the marriage while Siddharth tells him about his next plan.The next morning, Desais start the day by applying haldi to Gehna and Srivastav. Further, Sagar calls Kanak and reminds her about their plan. Kanak sends Tiya and Siya to the parlour and asks them to get ready for Gehna’s marriage.

In the meantime, Kanak goes to Gehna’s room and says that she never wanted to hurt the latter in this manner but has no other option. Gehna feels that Anant cannot see her getting married to someone else and thus will stop the marriage by any how. After a while, Siddharth and Gehna receive a video from Sagar and learn that he has kidnapped Siya and Tiya. Sagar tricks everyone and dresses up as a groom and sits with Gehna to complete the pre-wedding rituals.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 1 November 2021, Written Update: Sagar's escape creates problems for Gehna