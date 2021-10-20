Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 20 October 2021, Written Update: Gehna's shocking decision

Today we see that Chirag makes a shocking decision and agrees to marry Gehna. Kanak remembers how deliberately she poured tea on Chirag and took him to washroom and had warned him that Gehna can do anything to stop this marriage. Gehna is shocked as she was sure that her rude behaviour will make Chirag change his decision. Later, Chirag tells Gehna that the two will meet more to know each other very well. Gehna refuses to marry Chirag and tells him and his family to go back.

After a while, Siddharth goes into Gehna’s room and finds her crying. Gehna is thinking about Anant and their relationship, while Siddharth praises the Desai family for their progressive thoughts. Gehna then asks Siddharth if he is not affected with all the things happening in the house. Siddharth makes fun of Gehna and tells her that her imagination is broad, but Anant will never get back. Ahead, Gehna wonders that her heart is deceiving her because if Siddharth was Anant then he wouldn’t have made her suffer so much.

Furthermore, as per Kanak’s advice Chirag sends a flower bouquet to the house saying that it is for Gehna. Siddharth gets irritated after he learns that Chirag has sent flowers for Gehna after she rejected him. Later, Siddharth goes in his room and talks to Siya about the nuisance in the house and expresses his anger. Siya hugs him as she spots that Gehna is coming towards their room. Gehna gets upset as the finds Siddharth and Siya hugging each other. The next morning, Gehna shocks everyone with her decision as she says she is ready to marry Chirag.

