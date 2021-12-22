Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 21 December 2021, Written Update: Gehna learns Swara’s plan

In today’s episode, Gehna tells Kanak that Swara is very cunning and will plan something bigger this time as she had to face defeat every time in the past whenever she tried to hurt the members of the Desai family. Anant agrees to Gehna’s point and decides to keep a watch on Swara while he also assures that he will get hold of Kusum as soon as possible so that their game comes to an end.

Later, Anant was about to expose Swara while Pankaj gets there in time and takes the former along with him. Swara feels that the Desais are unaware of her real identity whereas Kanak and Hema are determined to reveal the truth in front of Pankaj.

Swara asks Kanak to leave the kitchen as she has employed two workers who will prepare food as she wants it to be served to the poor people. In the meantime, Gehna enters Swara’s room and starts searching for proof that will prove that the real criminal is none other than Pankaj’s wife. Ahead, Gehna hides behind the bed when she feels that Swara is about to enter her room. Swara gets the workers along with her and asks them to keep a watch on Kusum as the latter should not escape until the court hearing comes to an end.

After a while, Gehna gets shocked to see that Swara has knives, rope, and a huge amount of a white substance in her room and gets sure that she has decided to destroy the Desai family. Furthermore, Gehna hides in Swara’s car and makes her way into the godown where Kusum is been trapped. Swara forcefully feeds food to Kusum and tells her that she has planned to kill the Desai family as she is tired of behaving like a good daughter-in-law.

Gehna tries to save Kusum but Swara gets there in time and reveals that the white powder in the room is poison and the Desai’s will suffer a painful death.

