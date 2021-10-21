Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 21 October 2021, Written Update: Siya to prove Anant’s innocence

Today we see that Gehna’s decision makes everyone happy in the family and Chirag gets overwhelmed. Jamuna tells Gehna that she is happy with her decision as living alone is difficult. Praful confirms with Gehna that whether she is ready to accept Chirag with her whole heart. Gehna says that she accepts Chirag and will be happy with him. Gehna had a thought that her decision would affect Siddharth but nothing went according to her expectation. Kanak tells Hema that she is very excited for this marriage, while Hema tells her that she is not happy as it’s hard to digest that Gehna has agreed to marry Chirag so easily.

Siya tells Anant that she has an evidence to prove his innocence and hence the court will respond in their favour. Anant tells Siya that they should stop this marriage without revealing his identity. On the flip side, Gehna tells Krishna that she feels that it is Anant who is disguised as Siddharth and he will stop this marriage at any cost. Siddharth goes to Chirag’s friends and enquires about him and gets good reviews from everyone about him. Siya tells him to find Chirag’s flaws as no one in this world is perfect.

Furthermore, Chirag gets gifts for Desais and tries to impress them. Gehna finds Siddharth coming her way and starts praising Chirag. Siddharth understands the plan and behaves normal which makes Gehna angry. Sagar tells Kanak that the latter has to help them or else his associates will expose her. Kanak informs Sagar that Siya has evidence to prove Anant’s innocence. Kumar blames Sagar for losing the documents and worries that they could create a mess if anyone finds the documents.

