Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 22 December 2021, Written Update: Gehna and Kusum manage to escape from the godown

In today’s episode Gehna confronts Swara for all the wrongdoings and tells her that it is shocking to know that the latter can go down till any extent to earn money. Swara informs Gehna that her life has taught her that money and power are the two most important things in life which can fulfill all of your demands. Kusum tries to make Swara understand that whatever she is planning to do will result in destruction as killing people for money is the biggest crime.

Gehna tries to escape from the godown along with Kusum but Swara’s associates stop them from escaping. Swara gets angry on Gehna and orders the goons to tie them together. Elsewhere, Kanak is worried for Gehna as she fails to get back home in time and Anant tells her that he is getting a strong feeling that something bad is going to happen. After a while, Swara meets Anant and tells him not to worry as Gehna is with Kusum. Anant gets furious at Swara and tells her that he will not spare her if anything happens to Gehna.

On the flip side, Gehna tells Kusum not to worry as she will not let anything happen to her as she is a part of their family. Gehna manages to escape from the godown along with Kusum. At the Desai mansion, Swara thanks all the family members for celebrating her birthday. Gehna and Kusum reach the Desai mansion but the constables stop them from entering the house as Swara had filed a complaint against them. Gehna tricks the police and enters the house but finds that everyone in the family is unconscious. Swara comes there and hurts herself and then call the cops in the house and blames Gehna for trying to kill the Desais. Gehna starts laughing and tells Swara that her game is over as they had planned to trick her with their plan.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

