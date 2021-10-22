Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 22 October 2021, Written Update: Anant exposes Chirag

In today's episode, Siddharth (Anant) decides to expose Chirag by recording his activities. Meanwhile, Chirag visits Desai mansion and seeks blessings from Praful and Jamuna also tells them that he went to temple as tomorrow is a big day for them. Hema doubts Chirag as she feels that the latter is making stories to impress everyone. Later, Chirag tells Praful that he wants to take Gehna for shopping. Gehna refuses saying that she needs to go to court tomorrow. Jamuna tries to convince Gehna and tells her that she knows that Anant’s case is important for her but she should go with Chirag.

Chirag outsmarts Siddharth in every plan and tries to make his place in the hearts of the family members. Siddharth tells Siya that Chirag is very smart and thus he needs to find his weakness soon. The next morning, Jamuna requests Siya to prove Anant’s innocence in the court. Siddharth (Anant) overhears them talking and tells himself that he will reveal everything once Kumar ends up in the jail. Siya tells Gehna to enjoy their date as she will handle the court hearing and leaves the house.

Furthermore, Sagar follows Siya and snatches the file of the important documents which had the proof regarding Anant’s innocence. On the flip side, money lenders gather around Chirag and thrash him for cheating them. Chirag tells Gehna to give away her necklace. Gehna refuses to follow his orders and as a result Chirag tries to snatch the necklace. Jamuna slaps Chirag him and thanks Siddharth for revealing the real face of Chirag. Later, Siddharth and Gehna go to the court and learn that Siya has lost all the evidence.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 21 October 2021, Written Update: Siya to prove Anant’s innocence