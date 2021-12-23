Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 23 December 2021, Written Update: Gehna exposes Swara in front of everyone

In today’s episode Swara gets shocked to see that everyone in the Desai family tricked her into their plan. Gehna tells Swara that no one can save her from being punished as the police have already witnessed everything. Anant then reveals that Gehna was aware about Swara’s plan and informed them about the same and planned a perfect trap to expose the latter. Kanak tells Pankaj that Swara had a plan to kill Desais so that she could take over their property and blame Gehna for the mishap. Pankaj regrets his decision of marrying Swara, who tries to accuse Gehna and Kanak for trying to create problems in their relationship.

Later, Gehna consoles Pankaj and tells him that Swara since the start wanted to destroy the unity of the Desai mansion and thus used him as a scapegoat to make way into Jamuna and Praful’s heart. Pankaj gets furious on Swara and confronts her for playing with his emotions as the former went against everyone in his family and married her. Jamuna slaps Swara and tells her to leave the house, while Kusum accuses her for spoiling Gehna’s relationship with her own family.

The police inspector moves forward and tries to arrest Swara but the latter takes a knife and threatens everyone saying that she will give up her life if anyone tries to touch her. Furthermore, Gehna stops Swara from escaping and hands her to the police inspector who arrests her. In the meantime, Kanak apologises to Pankaj for her every mistake and asks him to accept her as his wife. Pankaj tells Kanak that it will take time for him to accept her as he has already been through many things since the last few days. The next day, Anant and Gehna decide to visit a temple and ask Kusum to wait until they get back.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 22 December 2021, Written Update: Gehna and Kusum manage to escape from the godown