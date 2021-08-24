Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 24 August 2012, Written Update: Kanak goes missing

Today, Jamuna gets worried for Gehna as she learns about the latter getting injured. Anant brings Gehna back home wherein Jamuna gets relieved to see them. Sapan applies antiseptic on Gehna’s wound, Anant holds her hand in concern and tells her that he had already warned her not to risk her life for the certificates. Gehna tells Anant that the certificates are the only hope and for a new start. Hema takes Gehna to the latter’s room and makes her rest. Meanwhile, Anant drags Radhika and confronts her for harming Gehna.

Radhika tells Anant that she is least bothered about anyone from the Desai family. Further, she tells Anant that she is back only to take revenge from his family as they spoiled her life because of Gehna. Radhika further adds that she wants his family to suffer to the fullest. Anant tries to slap her but controls his anger wherein Gehna tells him to go for his interview.

Anant leaves for the interview but at the same time, the latter is worried for Gehna’s safety. As Anant is leaving the house, Radhika tells him that soon he will get bad news from Desai's house. Later, Kanak receives a message from Radhika and decides to meet her. Kanak fools Hema and goes to Radhika’s room, where Radhika tells her to team up with her against the Desai’s and asks her to shake hands with her. As Kanak shakes hands with Radhika, she gets shocked to see blood on her hand and loses cool. After a while, Radhika calls the NGO executive and tells her about Kanak’s disappearance from the house and tells them to get the cops to file a case against the Desai family. Meanwhile, Anant gets selected for the job and praises Gehna for it, and later learns about Kanak’s sudden exit from the house.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

