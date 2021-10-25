Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 25 October 2021, Written Update: Gehna decides to marry Shrivastav

Today we see that Gehna informs her family that she is ready to marry Shrivastav. Siddharth (Anant) gets confused as Gehna makes a shocking announcement. Praful supports Gehna’s decision and asks Shrivastav about his views. Shrivastav hesitates to answer in a hurry and thus, Kanak asks him to think again and answer. Meanwhile, Kanak wonders how could Gehna agree to marry Shrivastav without any second thought. He walks up to Sidharth and talks about Gehna’s shocking decision. Sidharth tells him that Gehna’s decision has created confusion in his mind.

Sidharth tells Shrivastav to get ready for the marriage and assures him that he will take the groom’s place if this marriage reaches the venue. Shrivastav being Anant’s friend agrees to follow what the latter says. After a while, Srivastav informs Desai’s that he is ready for marriage. Shrivastav meets Gehna and seeks her willingness for their marriage. Gehna lies to Shrivastav and tells him that she is ready to marry him and no one has forced her.

Later, Kanak receives Sagar’s message and meets him in secret. Sagar asks Kanak about Gehna’s next move while she informs him about Gehna’s second marriage. Sagar tells Kanak that he needs her help for their next plan and gives an evil smile. The next morning, Sagar disguises as a maid and gets into Desai mansion. Kanak tells Sagar to wait until there is an urgent need to do something. On the flip side, Gehna decides to find out the truth behind Siddharth’s real identity. Siddharth thinks that Gehna’s interference, in this case, can create problems for her.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 22 October 2021, Written Update: Anant exposes Chirag