Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 26 October 2021, Written Update: Gehna's Karwa Chauth for Anant

Published on Oct 26, 2021
   
Today we see that Kanak reminds Jamuna about ‘Karwa Chauth’ celebrations and tells Gehna to keep a fast for Srivastav. Gehna shocks everyone as she decides to fast for Shrivastav but in reality, Gehna prays for Anant's comeback and fasts for him. Siddharth (Anant) stays calm as he knows that Gehna will keep a fast for him and is tricking everyone. Kanak tells Siya to fast and fulfill all the rituals for Siddharth’s well-being. Shrivastav starts feeling embarrassed as feels that Gehna has started accepting him as her husband. Siddharth asks him to relax and tells him the real reason behind Gehna’s fast. Shrivastav tells Siddharth that he feels that someone is trying to force Gehna.

Kanak meets Sagar who is disguised as Kalawati and talks to him about Gehna’s decision. Sagar tells Kanak that Gehna has to follow his instructions like the latter or else the consequences might be fatal. Kanak asks Sagar about his next move wherein he refuses to tell her anything. Gehna gets emotional and starts crying as all the things happening in her life have started making her weak. The next morning, all the ladies receive gifts from their partners while Gehna hesitates to accept her gift from Shrivastav. Jamuna convinces Gehna to accept the gift bought by Shrivastav.

Further, Siddharth gets mesmerized seeing Gehna as everyone gathers to perform the ‘Karwa Chauth' rituals. Gehna goes aside and thinks about Anant, Siddharth moves towards her and tries to make her laugh. Gehna tells Siddharth to go away as she is already upset. Siya comes there and he takes a selfie with Siddharth which irritates Gehna. Meanwhile, Hema enters the kitchen and orders Kalavati (Sagar) to cook many dishes. Later, Siddharth sees Anant's reflection in the water and chases him. Sagar senses danger and tries to escape from the Desai mansion. 

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

