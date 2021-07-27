Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 27 July 2021, Written Update: Hema tells everyone truth

Today's episode begins with Gehna telling the police inspector about Jagannath and tells them that he will reveal the truth. Jagannath accepts that he was the one who changed the gear and also tells about the money he received for doing so. The cops tell him that they already have an eyewitness. She asks to interrogate the eyewitness again.

The police inspector asks him about what he saw that day. Gehna asks him if he saw the driver’s face and asks him to confirm that he saw Anant. Kanak interrupts and tells Gehna to stop being a lawyer in the police station. Gehna goes to the witness and asks him to answer her. He accepts that he did not see the driver’s face. Further, she accuses the witness and tells him that he didn’t see anything because, in reality, nothing happened.

Later, Praful accuses Sagar for everything. The cops praise Gehna for exposing the truth but they cannot release Anant because an accident happened and Anant has accepted his crime so the court will decide. She tells him that she will prove his innocence before that.

Later, Gehna visits the hospital and acts for feeling bad for Hema and lies about getting tasty dishes for her, and leaves the room.

Gehna then informs that the accident never happened. Kanak is worried about the further consequences. Gehna tells Hema to accept the truth. Kanak acts as if she is unaware of what Hema did. Hema soon accepts that the accident did not happen. The police inspector agrees and releases Anant.

Once they are back home, Anant is furious at Hema for creating issues in Gehna's life. Chetan starts shouting at Hema. Soon she reveals that all of this was planned by Kanak and she just supported her.

Will the family members forgive Kanak is what we need to watch in the next episode.

