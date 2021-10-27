Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 27 October 2021, Written Update: Anant breaks Gehna's fast

Today we see that Siddharth (Anant) runs behind Sagar, but Kanak stops him in between and starts asking questions. Siddharth tells Kanak that he has seen Kalawati (Sagar) running towards the terrace and thus he was following her. Kanak tricks Siddharth and tells him that Kalawati is busy cleaning the house and tells him to leave. Kanak goes to Sagar and tells him to be careful as one mistake can spoil their whole plan. Later, all the ladies in the house gather to perform the Karwa Chauth rituals as they see the moon. Gehna decides to break the fast by looking at Anant’s photograph and deliberately pushes Siddharth to divert everyone's attention.

Siddharth shouts at Gehna for pushing him and splashes water on Gehna’s face. Siya tells Siddharth that he has finally completed the Karwa Chauth ritual as the water went into Gehna’s mouth when he splashed it. Kanak confronts Siddharth for his behaviour with Gehna and Hiral tells him that they can’t tolerate his behaviour anymore and tells him to leave the house. Siddharth gets ready to leave the house with Siya, but Gehna stops them saying that they are important to prove Anant’s innocence.

The next morning, Desais get ready for Gehna’s mehendi ritual. Praful and Jamuna bring Gehna downstairs for the function, while Kalawati tells everyone that she wants to apply mehndi on Gehna’s hand. Kanak shouts at Sagar for drinking alcohol and makes him remember about their mission. Praful and Jamuna talks about Gehna’s ‘bidaai’ and get emotional. Siddharth gets bored in the function and tells Desais to dance. Everyone in the house dance together and celebrate the moment. Gehna learns about Sagar’s plan when he accidentally touches her while dancing.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

