Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 28 October 2021, Written Update: Gehna and Kanak to interrogate Sagar

Today we see that Sagar misbehaves with Gehna and makes her feel uncomfortable while dancing around her. Kanak takes Sagar away from Gehna as his smallest mistake could destroy everything. Gehna feels that something is wrong but ignores the incident as everyone is busy celebrating Karwa Chauth. Meanwhile, Kanak slaps Sagar for his behaviour and confronts him for the same. Sagar tells Kanak that Gehna’s beauty made him loose the control over his hands. Gehna tries to find Kalawati in the whole house but fails. Gehna finds a wig in the outhouse and confirms that it was Sagar who has disguised as Kalawati.

Sagar finds Gehna alone near the outhouse and comes near her and compliments the latter for her beauty. On the flip side, Srivastav tells Siddharth and Siya to stay alert as according to his sources, Kumar is planning for the next big attack. Sagar calls Kumar and is happy as he learns about the bomb blast. Further, Sagar informs Gehna that her biggest enemy still resides in Desai mansion and has helped them a lot for plotting against her family.

In the meantime, Kanak gets shocked when she finds Gehna with Sagar and starts accepting all of her mistakes. Kanak pleads in front of Gehna and tells her that Kumar and his associates blackmailed her thus she had to help them. Gehna finds Sagar’s mobile phone but later finds it missing when she goes to get its charger. Furthermore, Gehna suspects Kanak and asks her about Sagar’s mobile. Kanak tells her that she is unaware about Sagar’s cell phone. Gehna takes Kanak to the outhouse and gives a rod to the latter and tells her to thrash Sagar until he reveals Kumar’s plan.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 27 October 2021, Written Update: Anant breaks Gehna's fast