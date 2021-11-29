Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 29 November 2021, Written Update: Pankaj blames Gehna

In today’s episode Pankaj gets to know about the cruel acts of Swara and cuts all his ties with her. Gehna confronts Swara for cheating the Desai family while the latter tries to convince Pankaj saying that her love is genuine and she wont forget their marriage even if she dies. In the meantime, the staff from Pankaj’s bakery enter the Desai mansion and inform him that their outlet has also received an order of Rs 3 lakh and an investment of Rs 1 lakh. Pankaj gets surprised after listening the news while the manager gives all the credit to Swara for expanding the business and getting investments from other brands. Pankaj gets emotional and apologises to Swara for shouting at her after he was influenced by all the family members.

Swara tricks Pankaj in his plan and says that she is leaving the Desai mansion as no one in the house cares for her. Pankaj gets emotional and asks Swara to stay back and assures that no one from the family will blame her. Swara and Kusum act naive in front of the guests, while Pankaj starts hurting himself for accusing his soulmate. Ahead, Kusum gets happy looking at the destruction in the house and tells Swara to stay aware as this is only the beginning of their plan.

Furthermore, Gehna finds it difficult to understand that how did Swara learn about their secret plan. Swara tries to impress Gehna as she comes in her room and applies ointment on her would. Elsewhere, Pankaj gets furious and starts accusing Gehna for trying to spoil his relation with Swara. Anant explains to Pankaj that Gehna has always worked for the betterment of the family and will never hurt anyone on purpose. Pankaj puts an allegation of Gehna and assures that she is jealous of Swara and thus she wants to throw her out of the house.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

