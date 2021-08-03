Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 3 August 2021, Written Update: Kanak fulfills her mission

Anant asks them to be careful as one mistake can spoil everything. Anant tells everyone that he has informed the police, so when the kidnappers try to run away, that's when the police will arrest them. Pankaj is not happy about police being involved as it can cause problems for Kanak. Anant asks Pankaj to trust him as he won’t let anyone harm Kanak. Later, Gehna comes down with the original papers and thinks that Anant might have revealed their plan about giving away the original papers to the kidnappers.

On the other hand, while the kidnappers are on their way, Kanak spots the police and instantly shifts to her plan ‘B’ and starts executing it. The kidnappers call Gehna and shout at her for informing the police and further instruct her to switch off the power supply of Desai Mansion. Kanak enters the house from the back door and that’s when Pankaj spots her, as he tries to move towards her, she stops him and tells everyone to be far from her as the kidnappers have tied live bombs around her body.

Soon, kidnappers get in the house and ask Praful and Jamuna to sign the property papers and give them. As soon as they sign the papers, the kidnappers leave along with Kanak. After going out Kanak snatches the papers from the kidnappers and asks them to leave before they get caught. Once the kidnappers leave, Pankaj is seen blaming Anant for losing Kanak. Soon, after Kanak gets back in the house, she tells everyone that the bomb attached to her body is soon going to blast.

What would be Kanak’s next evil plan? Let’s find it out in the next episode.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

