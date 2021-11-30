Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 30 November 2021, Written Update: Hema informs Kanak about Pankaj’s marriage

In today’s episode we see that Swara tries to confront Gehna for her behaviour but the latter explains her to refrain from all the cruel activities before its too late. Swara also adds that Gehna is jealous and fears about losing her value in the family. Gehna asks Swara to stop as whatever she thinks has no relevance as she can be never compared to her in any situation.

Swara keeps on blaming Gehna for spoiling her relationship and also tells her that she wants to take over the Desai mansion.

Gehna tells her to stop playing with Pankaj’s emotions as he has already been through many things in the past. Swara asks Gehna not to interfere in the personal matter as they are capable of solving every problem on their own. Gehna assures Swara that she will not let her fulfill any of her evil plans as it takes a lot of time to build a family. After a while, Jamuna faces problem in breathing as she eats the food prepared by Swara.

Gehna checks the food and confirms that there are peanuts in the food which Jamuna is allergic to. Jamuna gets furious on Swara and shouts at her for adding peanuts to their food wherein Praful and Pankaj thank Gehna for being active and saving Jamuna’s life. Furthermore, Hema meets Kanak in the jail and informs her about Swara and Pankaj's marriage. Kanak gets emotional and decides to spoil Swara’s life once she gets out from the prison. On the flip side, Kusum encourages Swara to take over Gehna’s place in the Desai family.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

