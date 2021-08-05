Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 4 August 2021, Written Update: Kanak expels Desai’s from their own house

While the family members are terrified looking at the bomb, everyone in the family is dazed as Kanak starts laughing in such a horrifying situation. Soon, Kanak reveals that all this was planned by her to throw Desai’s out of their own house. Later, she adds that the day when Pankaj threw her out of the house was the day she decided to take revenge on Desai’s by doing the same with them.

Further, Anant gets the biggest shock of his life when he gets to know that Gehna gave away original property papers. Gehna tells Anant that whatever she did was only to save Kanak’s life wherein Kanak tells Anant to stop the drama as she had enough of it. Gehna blames herself for again putting her family members into trouble.

Kanak calls herself the owner of the ‘Desai house’ and tells Baa and Bapuji to get out of the house which makes them very emotional as they have to leave. Later, Kanak throws all other family members out of the house.

Later, Kanak tells Gehna that she used her as a scapegoat to accomplish her plan saying this Kanak throws her out of the house and closes the door of Desai's house.

Can Gehna get back her family's pride along with their house? Stay tuned to find it out.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

