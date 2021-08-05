Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 5 August 2021, Written Update: Gehna gets humiliated by her family

In the last episode, we saw that Kanak expels Desais from their house. Today we see that Baa blames Gehna for the loss of their house, while Bapuji is completely shattered. Hema informs Baa that she will go to her parent’s house. Chetan is worried about where they will stay and how are they supposed cook their food.

On the flip side, Kanak celebrates for snatching away the house from Desais. After a while Gehna goes into the house ignoring Kanak and picks blankets from cupboard and comes out of the house she starts to build a tent for the family in their courtyard. Soon every member of the family helps her in building a tent. As the tent is ready, everyone rests in it, while Gehna prepares food for them.

Next morning, Desais smell garbage around their tent. They get to know that all this was done by Kanak as this is a part of her plan. Kanak tells Pankaj that he can get in the house if he apologises to her. Pankaj tells her that he is happy with his family and will be with them in every situation. Further, Gehna picks up the all the garbage and cleans the area.

After a while, Bapuji faces breathing problems. Gehna rushes towards him and asks him about his medicines and learns that the medicine box is left in the house. Gehna requests Kanak to give them Bapuji's medicine box as he his facing severe breathing issues. Kanak tells Gehna and Jamuna to clean her sandals and in return, she will give them the medicine box.

