Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 6 August 2021, Written Update: Kanak humiliates Baa

Today, Anant tells Kanak to refrain from her brutal activities since it has started to hurt his mother. Unfazed, nothing seems to work with her. Pankaj feels ashamed of not being able to find out Kanak's original personality and deems her crazy after money. Later, Kanak says she wants Baa to touch her feet or else, she can forget about Bapuji’s medicine. In the meantime, Bapuji’s health starts deteriorating, looking at this, Baa agrees to clean Kanak’s sandals.

Later, Baa bends down and cleans her sandals and in return, Kanak gives her Bapuji’s medicine. Kanak holds Gehna responsible for the family’s condition. Gehna gets emotional and prays to God for saving her family from this problem.

The next morning, Gehna prepares tea on a wooden stove and serves it to everyone. Baa refuses to have anything made by Gehna. Anant gets all the important medicines for Bapuji.

After a while, Kanak smells odour coming from the woodstove and feels jealous as they found out a way to cook food. Soon, Kanak spills water on the woodstove from the house and destroys it. Bapuji loudly says that he is ashamed to call her a part of the Desai family. Kanak tells him that she is the ultimate queen and orders Bapuji to shut his mouth. As she is going back into the house, she informs her mother about how she destroyed the Desai family and shuts the door.

