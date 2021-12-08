Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 8 December 2021, Written Update: Swara meets Kanak in the hospital

In today’s episode, we see that Anant tries to locate Gehna but fails in his attempt while the host announces her name so that she can participate in the next round. After a while, Anant enquires Swara about Gehna while the latter replies in a rude manner and tells him to stay away. Gehna regains consciousness and starts screaming for help before the host starts with the next round. The host himself hears Gehna’s voice and rescues her from the locked room. Gehna hides the truth from the host and runs from there to participate in the competition.

Gehna gets back to the venue and informs everyone that she wants to quit the competition and has a very valid reason for her decision. Jamuna asks the reason behind Gehna’s decision and learns that Kanak is hospitalized and wants to talk with Pankaj. Jamuna tells Gehna to concentrate on the competition as this might be a new trick of Kanak so that she convinces everyone and enters the Desai mansion. Swara jumps in and confronts Gehna for talking about their personal matters in front of all the neighbours.

Jamuna gets impressed by Swara and asks Gehna to start behaving like her for the betterment of the family. Swara convinces Jamuna to meet Kanak saying that she should not make a person suffer who is already in pain. Moving on, Pankaj meets Kanak in the hospital while the latter questions him for marrying Swara in her absence. Pankaj gives a befitting reply to Kanak and shuts her up while she tries to explain to him that Swara is not the correct option. Further Swara gets in Kanak’s room after Pankaj leaves and mocks her saying that the latter only belongs to her. Kanak loses her calm and places a knife on Swara’s neck while Jamuna gets there and stops the former.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

