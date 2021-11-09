Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 9 November 2021, Written Update: Anant learns about Srivastav's death

Today, Sia gets emotional and finds it difficult to control her emotions as she lost her brother who tried to help Anant and his family. Jamuna asks Sia and Gehna to calm down as she cannot afford to loose anyone else amongst their family or well wishers. Gehna informs Jamuna that Kumar and his associates are planning to destroy the country and thus such people should be punished for their evil acts. Jamuna gets tensed as Gehna decides to stop the bomb blast by putting her life in danger.

The next morning, Anant asks Gehna about Sia and Srivastav as they will play a very important role in the court. Gehna informs Anant about Srivastav’s death while the latter starts losing all hope as Srivastav was the only witness who could have saved him. Anant starts accusing himself for Srivastav’s death as he was with them to keep a watch on Gehna and other family members. Anant enquires about Sia and learns that she is safe in the Desai mansion and all the family members are taking care of her. Gehna informs Anant that this fight will continue until he gets out from the jail and exposes Kumar in front of the world. Anant assures Gehna that Kanak is playing a very important role as she is in touch with Kumar.

On the flip side, Kumar orders Kanak to plant four bombs at different locations. Gehna reaches there in time and slaps Kanak as she catches her red handed. Kanak tells Gehna that she is trapped and has to fulfill Kumar's orders or else Gehna tells her to work according Kumar. Elsewhere, Anant gets in a tempo and decides to escape from the jail. Gehna tells Kanak to plant the bombs and work according to Kumar's plan. Furthermore, Gehna calls the police and informs them about the bomb blasts and also gives them the locations.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 8 November 2021, Written Update: Srivastav’s death shocks Gehna