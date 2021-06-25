Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Spoiler Alert: Tia gets married to Sagar

The upcoming episode of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is set to witness high voltage drama Sagar will fill Tia’s hairline with vermillion.

After the stupendous success of Devoleena Bhattacharjee starrer Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, the makers have returned with the second season of the show which started with a bang in October last year. The family drama, which stars Sneha Jain, Harsh Nagar and Akanksha Juneja, in the lead, has managed to keep the audience intrigued since the first day with its interesting twists in the plot. And the upcoming episode of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is set for some high voltage drama.

In the upcoming episode, Kanaka and Sagar have teamed up against Gehna (played by Sneha) and the Desai family and are having some nasty plans. During the Vatsavitri pooja, while everyone will be busy with the celebration, Sagar will end up applying sindoor in Tia’s hairline. This leaves everyone shocked and Gehna will lose calm over Sagar for his childish act. As this will mark Tia’s marriage with Sagar, Gehna will even refuse to accept this marriage. However, Hema will stand against Gehna’s decision and asks Tia to accept the marriage and be his wife. While Gehna will be putting in every single effort to not let this happen, much to her surprise, Tia will also accept to be Sagar’s wife.

Clearly, this marriage is a part of Sagar and Kanak’s vicious plan which Gehna and the Desai family are completely unaware of. It will be interesting to see if Gehna will be able to save Tia’s life from getting ruined or will Kanak and Sagar will succeed in their nasty plans.

