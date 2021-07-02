Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 SPOILER: Anant goes to Sagar’s hometown to get proof; Sagar tries to kidnap him

Anant and Gehna make plans to trap Sagar but all fail, hence Anant goes to Sagar's hometown for digging into his past. Sagar gets a hint and sends goons after him.

In the previous episodes of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, it is shown that Anant is trying very hard to expose Sagar and prevent him from ruining Tia's life. Anant and Gehna organize a party when they let Sagar loose so that he gets closer to a girl planted by them. The girl is an actress from Krishna’s play but Sagar somehow gets away from the trap. Anant and Gehna try to use the greed of money to expose Sagar. They introduce Krishna as a rich man looking for a suitable guy for his niece. Krishna gives a good performance and impresses Sagar’s family. But this plan also fails.

Even after several attempts, he is unable to expose Sagar. Hence, he devises a plan to go to the hometown of Sagar to find some evidence against him.

Once he reaches Sagar's hometown, he decides to do a background check of his past life. He realizes that Sagar does not has a good background and he uses his charm to woo girls. He had ruined the lives of numerous girls. Anant also meets a girl named Suman, whose life was spoilt by Sagar.

Suman goes to meet Sagar at Desai's residence, but he meets her midway and warns her to go away. Sagar gets a hint Anant is in his hometown and looking for evidence against him. Thus, Sagar summons his goons and instructs them to prevent Anant from getting to know anything about his life. In the further episodes, it will be seen that Anant will be attacked by goons and they will try to kidnap him. Will Anant be able to save himself? Well, that we will know only in the upcoming episodes.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is one of the most popular daily soaps on TV screens. Harsh Nagar, Sneha Jain, Manas Adhiya, and Jinal Jain are seen playing key characters in the show.

Also read- Sneha Jain & Harsh Nagar on Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 completing 200 episodes: Very happy with our success

Share your comment ×