Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 SPOILER: Gehna & Anant to organise a bachelor's party to expose Sagar

In the serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Gehna and Anant have already announced grand wedding of Tia and Sagar. They thought this will give them some time to get proof against Sagar

Star Plus’s show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has been showing a lot of high voltage drama to its audiences. The lead characters Gneha and Anant are trying all their level best to expose Sagar who is Tia’s husband. But every time they are failing. He somehow comes to know and escapes from their trap. But this time they have made a plan to trap him in his own game and also to save Tia’s life. They don’t want her life to be ruined.

Till now we have seen Tia does not want to go to Sagar’s home but his mother wants her to take them home. Here, Anant and Gehna have got a doubt about Sagar’s illness and believe that he is faking. To clear their doubts they have also dressed as a peon of the hospital and saw him confessing about his master plan. Sagar is faking that he has a mental problem. But in reality, he has another evil plan. Then Anant and Gehna delay Tia’s bidaai by announcing their wedding.

Now, they will throw a bachelor’s party where Krishna will bring a girl. She is hot and beautiful. They will try to instigate Sagar to get into his lustful habit and get closer to the girl. As per the plan, Sagar will start to dance with the girl and will also get closer to her. But will Gehna and Anant be successful in exposing Sagar?

The show has managed to keep fans glued to the screen after this track. They are getting attention and viewers are also excited to know what happens next.

Credits :IWMBuzz

