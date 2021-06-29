Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 SPOILER: Gehna and Anant plan to trap Sagar & bring his evil truth infront of family

The makers are bringing a major twist ahead in the show. Viewers will see how Gneha and Anant save Tia's life.

The show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is equally popular as its first season. In the first season, Devoleena Bhattacharjee was seen in the main lead role, and in the second season, Sneha Jain is seen in the lead role. She is essaying the role of Gneha and her chemistry with Anant (played by Harsh Nagar) is adored by the fans. Currently, a high voltage drama is seen in the serial. Tia (Jinal Jain) is married to Sagar (Manas Adhiya). But she is not ready to accept it as he is mentally disturbed.

On the other hand, Sagar’s mother has accepted Tia as her daughter-in-law and forces her to come to her in-law's house. However, Gehna and Anant have got a doubt about Sagar and thinks that he is faking his illness. They think to test him. They dressed as hospital peons in which Sagar is being treated. There Sagar will accept the truth and say that he is fine. But, the couple will not have any proof to prove it in front of the family.

In the upcoming episode, viewers will see Gehna and Anant will try to postpone Tia’s moving out of the house and trap Sagar in his own game. They will announce to the entire family that they have decided to get Tia and Sagar married in style. She will say that Tia will leave the house only after a grand wedding. Will Gehna and Anant be successful in their plan?

Meanwhile, reports suggest that makers are planning to bring a prequel of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Reportedly, the show will feature Mohammad Nazim, Gia Manek and Vandana Vithlani.

