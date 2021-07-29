Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 29 July 2021, Written Update: Kanak gets kidnapped

Upset, Gehna thinks no one remembers her wedding anniversary. That’s when Anant starts singing a song which amazes Gehna. He tells her that he cannot forget this day since it's very special for him.

Pankaj later gets a cake that has been prepared in his bakery. Looking at all this, Kanak starts feeling jealous and ruins the cake, and blames Pankaj for it. Gehna still feels very lucky that Anant remembered their anniversary. Further, we see that Anant gifts Gehna a nuptial chain which makes her very emotional, and she thanks him for being with her.

Later in the episode, we see Jamuna and Kanak leaving the house to attend a function. Meanwhile, Gehna bakes a cake as the previous one went to waste. Anant loves the cake and they feed it to each other. He then gives her an envelope which had an enrollment letter by her name in a driving school, Anant tells Gehna to be happy and fulfill her dreams.

Soon, Jamuna enters the house and starts shouting. Gehna gives Jamuna a glass of water and asks her to relax. Further, she explains to everyone that some goons tried to kidnap her and when Kanak tried to stop them they left Jamuna and kidnapped Kanak. The Desai's soon receive a call from the goons stating that Kanak is in their custody and if they want her alive they must fulfill their demands.

Moreover, Hema is seen knocking on the store room's door and asks everyone to open the door as she is very hungry. Jamuna asks Chetan to open the door. As she comes out, she tells everyone that Kanak hasn’t gotten kidnapped and that it is her new drama. But, nobody pays heed to Hema.

Soon, Anant and Gehna decide to find Kanak by themselves.

Will Anant and Gehna be able to find Kanak? Stay tuned to find out.

We have watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, 27 July 2021, Written Update: Hema tells everyone truth