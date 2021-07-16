Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame Lovey Sasan has a special birthday gift this year; Find out HERE

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain fame Lovey Sasan shares that her pregnancy glow is the best birthday gift for her.

The actress Lovey Sasan celebrated her birthday on 16th July and her happiness is unbounded. The adorable actress has been part of numerous TV shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Kitani Mohabbat Hai 2, and Love by Chance. She recently rose to fame with the popular show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. The actress is going to be a mother very soon and she has taken some time off to take care of herself. The actress in an interview with Etimes shared her happiness about being a mother for the second time.

She said, “It’s my birthday and I'm almost in the final phase to deliver my 2nd baby. Like many other expectant mothers, I'm enjoying receiving compliments about striking features. Maybe you have experienced it yourself or observed a pregnant friend you think looks particularly pretty lately. And trust me this glow is making me feel very special and is one the best birthday gift this year. I'm sure that there must be something about bearing a child that makes a woman more charming, makes her skin lovelier."

She also talked about the issues faced by her husband due to her mood swings during pregnancy, and said, "This year my birthday celebrations were really special because I was almost greedy for some unusual staff and gave a tough time to my husband to make my day special. As food cravings are sudden urges to eat a particular type of food. They are a real phenomenon and affect many women during pregnancy. As sometimes cravings are for common foods such as chocolate cake or apples, and sometimes there is an urge to eat unusual food combinations or a type of food that you normally don’t like.”

Times of India

