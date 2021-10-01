Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, 1 October 2021, Written Update: Anant sacrifices his life for Gehna

Today, Gehna tells Anant to defuse the bomb as soon as possible as he snatches the bodysuit from her. Anant tricks Gehna and tells her that he has forgotten the cutter and asks her to go out and search for a sharp object. Gehna refuses to leave Anant alone, wherein the latter tells Gehna to hurry as they don’t have much time. Gehna leaves from the tunnel while Anant finds it difficult to accept the fact that this was their last meeting. Professor Kumar and Sagar keep a watch on every activity. Sagar is happy and tells Kumar that Anant’s death will complete his revenge. Meanwhile, Gehna finds Anant’s mobile and learns that the latter lied to her and enters the tunnel.

Gehna goes back in the tunnel wherein Anant gets emotional and tells her to leave him alone. Anant tells Gehna to start a new life and become a lawyer. Gehna tells Anant that she is nothing without him. On the flip side, Desais pray to god for Anant and Gehna. Later, Anant tells Gehna to take care of all his family members and runs away. Military reaches the spot and stops Gehna from chasing Anant. After a while, everyone experience a huge explosion and Gehna breaks down.

The military officers admit Gehna in a hospital and inform Paresh about Anant’s death. Paresh finds it difficult to inform his family members as the news might give them a shock. Meanwhile, Gehna gets backs to normal while Praful informs her about Anant’s sacrifice for her. Furthermore, Praful calls Jamuna and tells her about Anant’s death. Jamuna is devastated and drops the cell phone in shock.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

